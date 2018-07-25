Transfer of Gandhi Convention Center Upsets Entebbe Leaders

In short
Earlier, government wanted the convention center to be constructed in Entebbe Municipality. Municipal Authorities earmarked land in Manyago Estate, Entebbe Division A for the construction. However, the land had encumbrance who demanded compensation of up to shillings 183 billion.
