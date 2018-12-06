In short
James Kalibbala, the managing director of ECS says they ventured into manufacturing of transformers last year but they have so far sold less than 10 transformers. He says there are three major local buyers; Rural Electrification Authority REA, UMEME and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited UEDCL.
Transformer Manufacturer Asks Gov't for Support to Penetrate Market6 Dec 2018, 19:50 Comments 103 Views Business and finance Analysis
Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde visited ECS, a local company that has started producing transformers Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.