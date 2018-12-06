Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde visited ECS, a local company that has started producing transformers Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

James Kalibbala, the managing director of ECS says they ventured into manufacturing of transformers last year but they have so far sold less than 10 transformers. He says there are three major local buyers; Rural Electrification Authority REA, UMEME and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited UEDCL.