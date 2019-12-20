Flavia Nassaka
Transitioning to Middle Income Status Will Weigh Heavy On Uganda’s Health Sector- UNAIDS

In short
The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Uganda country representative Dr Karusa Kiragu says that when countries announce that they are transitioning to another income status and improving economically, to donors this reflects strong economic performance and greater access to a more diverse set of financing options than Aid

 

