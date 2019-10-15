Kato Joseph
12:11

Transparency International, ACCU Call for Witnesses Protection Law

15 Oct 2019, 12:09 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Court Updates
L-R, Marita Mugasha, Cissy Kagaba and Francis Ekadu addressing the media about the a survey on need to have enact witness protection law

L-R, Marita Mugasha, Cissy Kagaba and Francis Ekadu addressing the media about the a survey on need to have enact witness protection law

In short
Francis Ekadu, programs director at Transparency International, said lack of a law protecting witnesses has forced many people to fear to appear in courts to pin corrupt officials thus leading to dismissal of cases.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.