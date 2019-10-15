Transparency International, ACCU Call for Witnesses Protection Law

In short
Francis Ekadu, programs director at Transparency International, said lack of a law protecting witnesses has forced many people to fear to appear in courts to pin corrupt officials thus leading to dismissal of cases.
Transparency International, ACCU Call for Witnesses Protection Law15 Oct 2019, 12:09 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Court Updates
L-R, Marita Mugasha, Cissy Kagaba and Francis Ekadu addressing the media about the a survey on need to have enact witness protection law
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.