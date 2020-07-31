Mwesigwa Alon
06:28

Transport Costs Jump by 47% in July – UBOS

31 Jul 2020, 06:24 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
Bus operators have more than doubled transport fares to villages. Courtesy photo.

In short
The resumption of transport came with restrictions – the 14-seater taxis are only allowed to carry seven people while 65-seater buses can only carry 30 passengers. As a result, transporters more than doubled fares.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. CPI UBOS transport costs

