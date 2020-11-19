Transport Fares Hiked Over Protests in Kampala

In short

The most affected areas include Mengo, Rubaga, Kansanga, Mpererwe, Kasangati, Gayaza. Where costs ranged between 3000 to 4000 shillings but because of the riots the taxis are transporting passengers at a cost between 5000 to 7000 shillings. Other places are from Kampala to Kireka, Bweyogerere and Mukono, Nsangi, Busega, Bwaise, Kawempe where the fare has increased by 1000 shillings or more from the usual prices.