Transport Ministry, Police Announce Tough Festive Road Safety Measures

Minister Gen Katumba Wamala (2nd L), CP Lawrence Niwabiine and Faridah Nampiima after adressing the media at Uganda Media Centre. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

In short

Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport on Tuesday afternoon announced stringent measures to curb accidents. He directed police to enhance vigilance and impound all vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions, arrest drunk drivers, drivers without valid driving licenses, and hand held mobile phones among others.