Transport Paralysed as Kazinga Channel Ferry Breaks Down

Emmanuel Kakuru, a truck driver from Kanungu district, says the situation at the bridge has brought everything to a halt. He says that they were told that it will take two days for the ferry to resume operations.
Transport Paralysed as Kazinga Channel Ferry Breaks Down24 Aug 2021, 11:57 Comments 204 Views Rubirizi, Uganda Business and finance Updates
