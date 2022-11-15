Transport Paralysed as Mudslides Cut Off Kanungu-Rugyeyo-Rukungiri Road

In short
Wilfred Tumuheirwe, Bikomero Village chairperson in Katungu parish in Rugyeyo Sub County says that although the road has been slippery due to the current rains, the situation went out of hand in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Transport Paralysed as Mudslides Cut Off Kanungu-Rugyeyo-Rukungiri Road15 Nov 2022, 16:21 Comments 166 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Business and finance Environment Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.