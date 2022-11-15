Samuel Amanya
16:24

Transport Paralysed as Mudslides Cut Off Kanungu-Rugyeyo-Rukungiri Road

15 Nov 2022, 16:21 Comments 166 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Business and finance Environment Updates
Part of the affected Kanungu-Rugyeyo-Rukungiri road

Part of the affected Kanungu-Rugyeyo-Rukungiri road

In short
Wilfred Tumuheirwe, Bikomero Village chairperson in Katungu parish in Rugyeyo Sub County says that although the road has been slippery due to the current rains, the situation went out of hand in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

 

