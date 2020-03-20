Jesse Johnson James
17:46

Transporters Step Up Coronavirus Preventive Measures

20 Mar 2020, 17:37 Comments 177 Views Health Misc Northern Report
Some of the displaced Boda -Boda cyclists parking on the pedestrian walkway

Some of the displaced Boda -Boda cyclists parking on the pedestrian walkway

In short
In Gulu, Martin Oringa, the Disciplinary Chairperson of Gulu City Boda –Boda Association says that they have banned the cyclists from carrying more than one passenger which could expose them to contract the virus.

 

Tagged with: Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District Chairperson covid -19 gulu city boda -boda association ministry of health self -quarantine simon wokorach, the vice chairperson of gulu city boda -boda association
Mentioned: gulu city boda -boda association gulu district ministry of health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.