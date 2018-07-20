Lubulwa Henry
12:56

Travellers Criticize MV Kalangala Services

20 Jul 2018, 12:56 Comments 114 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Report
MV Kalangala docked at the Nakiwogo pier in Entebbe municipality Lubulwa Henry

MV Kalangala docked at the Nakiwogo pier in Entebbe municipality

In short
Although the vessel is expected to leave Nakiwogo docking pier at 2 pm on a journey to Kalangala, it often starts the Journey at 3:00 p.m., an hour later than scheduled. MV Kalangala takes three and a half hours to move from Entebbe to Kalangala.

 

Tagged with: mv kalangala poor services kalangala tourists
Mentioned: nation oil distributors

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.