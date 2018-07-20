Travellers Criticize MV Kalangala Services

In short
Although the vessel is expected to leave Nakiwogo docking pier at 2 pm on a journey to Kalangala, it often starts the Journey at 3:00 p.m., an hour later than scheduled. MV Kalangala takes three and a half hours to move from Entebbe to Kalangala.
Travellers Criticize MV Kalangala Services20 Jul 2018, 12:56 Comments 114 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: mv kalangala poor services kalangala tourists
Mentioned: nation oil distributors
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.