Uganda has returned up to 145 truck drivers who tested positive to their countries, an act that contradicts a recommendation by the World Health Organisation that those who test positive are treated and counted as a case in the country. Uganda has also expunged from its caseload, the numbers of all foreign truck drivers tested by Uganda Virus Research Institute, and lately from the border points.
Treating Foreign COVID-19 Positive Truck Drivers was Risky- Aceng
22 May 2020
Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and the WHO Country Representative, Dr Yonas Woldermariam
