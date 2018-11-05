Tree Planting Way To Go For Karamoja – Lotukei

In short
The Kotido District Chairperson Ambrose Lotukei says Karamojas vast lands should be exploited for tree planting as an alternative source of livelihood.
Tree Planting Way To Go For Karamoja – Lotukei5 Nov 2018, 15:12 Comments 147 Views Kotido, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Environment Report
The savannah grasslands of Kaabong District in Karamoja (Cr. David Rupiny) Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.