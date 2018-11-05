David Rupiny
15:59

Tree Planting Way To Go For Karamoja – Lotukei

5 Nov 2018, 15:12 Comments 147 Views Kotido, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Environment Report
The savannah grasslands of Kaabong District in Karamoja (Cr. David Rupiny) David Rupiny

In short
The Kotido District Chairperson Ambrose Lotukei says Karamojas vast lands should be exploited for tree planting as an alternative source of livelihood.

 

