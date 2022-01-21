Trial of Bukomansimbi Murder Suspects Stalls over Threats Against Witnesses

In short
Richard Birivumbuka, the Masaka Resident Chief State Attorney told the court that three of the principal witnesses have notified him of the imminent threats on their lives from the suspect’s family and pleaded for security before they can testify in the matter.
Trial of Bukomansimbi Murder Suspects Stalls over Threats Against Witnesses21 Jan 2022, 17:04 Comments 140 Views masaka, Masaka, Uganda Court Crime Updates
Musa Galiwango Looking at Committal Papers in Masaka court Login to license this image from 1$.
