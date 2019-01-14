In short
Maria Mabinty Kamara, the Head of ICC Uganda Field Outreach office says the judges of Trial Chamber IX made the adjustment on Friday. She said the conditions under which the judges adjusted the court calendar have not been made public.
Dominic Ongwen Trial: Suffers Two Weeks Of Delays
14 Jan 2019
