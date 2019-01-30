Ronald Odongo
18:02

Trial of Lira Asian Traders Shifted to Soroti High Court

30 Jan 2019, 17:57 Comments 74 Views Lira, Uganda Court Updates

In short
The suspects who were meant to reappear before the Lira resident High Judge, Justice Alex Mckay Ajiiji on Tuesday for hearing of their bail application never turned up following the decision of the Principal Judge, Yorokamu to shift the trial.

 

