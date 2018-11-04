Alex Otto
12:05

National Dialogue Good for Uganda- Great Lakes Institute

4 Nov 2018, 12:05 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Politics Updates
Uganda National dialogue Uganda National dialogue

Uganda National dialogue Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Godber Tumushabe, the Associate Director of the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies has welcomed the proposed national dialogue, saying Uganda has had a turbulent history with contested elections and coupes characterized with violence.

 

Tagged with: political transition economic transition demographic transition national dialogue ugandas political future president museveni opposition fdc
Mentioned: inter religious council elders forum great lakes institute for strategic studies

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.