Some of the squatters claim they are being targeted because of their Rwandan origin. Led by Eric Ssenzoga the Kasubi village Defense Secretary, the squatters claimed that some of the leaders have resorted to using megaphones to ridicule them, saying Rwandese have no right to settlement in the area.
Ethnic Sentiments Take Center Stage in Masaka Hospital Land Dispute Top story4 Oct 2018, 07:24 Comments 157 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
