In short
“All university employees who, in future, file appeals in the staff tribunal after they have been removed from service by the appointments board be left on the payroll and be paid half of the salary until their appeals are concluded by the staff tribunal,” the seven-member tribunal so ordered.
Tribunal Orders Makerere to Stop Deleting Dismissed Staff With Appeals Off Payroll Top story21 Jul 2020, 22:08 Comments 101 Views Education Human rights Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.