In short
But he was shy, yes very shy for those who knew him. The shades he donned masked his shyness. Without shades, he would feel naked and disarmed. He was a human magnet, wherever he was, crowds would gather to hear what he had to say, and he never disappointed.
Tribute to Kasirye Ggwanga; The Shy but Obstinate General Top story12 Jun 2020, 08:09 Comments 332 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Updates
