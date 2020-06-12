Sylvia Nankya
08:12

Tribute to Kasirye Ggwanga; The Shy but Obstinate General Top story

12 Jun 2020, 08:09 Comments 332 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Updates
Kasirye Ggwanga looking at one of the images at the Exhibition by Nuwa Nnyanzi

Kasirye Ggwanga looking at one of the images at the Exhibition by Nuwa Nnyanzi

In short
But he was shy, yes very shy for those who knew him. The shades he donned masked his shyness. Without shades, he would feel naked and disarmed. He was a human magnet, wherever he was, crowds would gather to hear what he had to say, and he never disappointed.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.