Triplets Starving as Mother Too Weak to Work

15 Jul 2022, 14:44 Comments 87 Views Terego, Uganda Lifestyle Northern Updates
Jessica Lekuru with her triplets at home in Terego district.

Jesica Lekuru, a resident of Embiopi village, Maraju Parish in Uriama sub county says, she has been surviving on handouts from well-wishers for food, and other basic needs since she gave birth at home nearly three months ago.

 

