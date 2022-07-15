In short
Jesica Lekuru, a resident of Embiopi village, Maraju Parish in Uriama sub county says, she has been surviving on handouts from well-wishers for food, and other basic needs since she gave birth at home nearly three months ago.
Triplets Starving as Mother Too Weak to Work
15 Jul 2022
