In short
According to Habarulema, the accident occurred when the driver of the tipper, which was loaded with bricks and cement lost control as he tried to negotiate a corner forcing the truck to overturn in Semuliki national park.
Tripper Accident Claims 2, Critically Injures Another Top story19 Feb 2020, 06:58 Comments 186 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Misc Media Updates
