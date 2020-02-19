Basaija Idd
Tripper Accident Claims 2, Critically Injures Another Top story

19 Feb 2020 Bundibugyo, Uganda
The Wreckage of the Lorry Track After The Accident

According to Habarulema, the accident occurred when the driver of the tipper, which was loaded with bricks and cement lost control as he tried to negotiate a corner forcing the truck to overturn in Semuliki national park.

 

