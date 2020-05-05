Tropical Bank Owners Have Injected in Capital -BoU

In short
In the audited accounts for 2019, it was revealed that the bank had been undercapitalized up to a tune of 3.8 billion Shillings. This means Tropical had only 21.2 billion Shillings of the 25 billion minimum capital required.
Tropical Bank Owners Have Injected in Capital -BoU5 May 2020, 08:00 Comments 60 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
