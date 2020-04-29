Truck Drivers Banned from Stopovers in Kumi

In short
Kumi town has been a host of long distance trucks including fuel tanks destined for South Sudan, Kenya and other areas. Kumi Municipality Mayor, Richard Ochom more than 30 trucks could park in his town every night as drivers refresh themselves.
Truck Drivers Banned from Stopovers in Kumi29 Apr 2020, 16:03 Comments 71 Views Kumi, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Human rights Health Updates
