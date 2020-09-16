Aldon Walukamba
13:23

Truck Drivers Decry Hefty Road Weight Fines

16 Sep 2020, 13:21 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Interview

In short
The drivers whose trucks are found exceeding the accepted axle load are fined between 3 to 500 million shillings. They argue that the fines are too heavy and the legal framework that sets these fines should be scrapped.

 

Tagged with: Community Vehicle Control Act  2017 Vehicles dimensions and load control regulation axle load laws axle load weight axle loading. dan alinange the uganda national roads authority spokesperson traffic legislation

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.