Silas Aogon, the Kumi Municipality Member of Parliament, says the truck drivers park with the help of police enforcing the curfew. He claims that the officers pocket bribes from the drivers to allow them park and continue with their journey at dawn.
Truck Drivers Defy Parking Orders in Kumi
13 May 2020
