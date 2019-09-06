In short
Their protest follows the killing of a Kenyan Truck Driver of Somali origin on Friday last week by unknown gunmen.
The deceased identified as Mohamed Jiro, a driver working with Luqman Petroleum was shot dead at 7:30 Pm, some three Kilometers outside Nisitu Township as he drove to Juba City.
Truck Drivers End Strikes At Uganda-South Sudan Border
truck drivers stage peaceful strike at uganda south sudan border point of Elegu in Amuru district in March 2016. Photo By Julius Ocungi
