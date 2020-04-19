In short
Drivers arriving from Democratic Republic Congo-DRC in recent days have been put under the mandatory 14-days quarantine at Bwera Secondary School as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus.
Truck Drivers in Kasese Raise Concerns Over State of Quarantine Centre
19 Apr 2020
