Emmy Daniel Ojara
17:35

Truck Drivers on the Spot For Smuggling in People from South Sudan Top story

8 Apr 2020, 17:26 Comments 190 Views Amuru, Uganda Health Business and finance Breaking news
The Elegu One Stop Boarder Post established in 2018 with funding from

The Elegu One Stop Boarder Post established in 2018 with funding from

In short
Agnes Linda Auma, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, says she intercepted 35 people last week who entered Uganda from South Sudan without clearance. She explains that upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were trapped in South Sudan and paid truck drivers to smuggle them into Uganda.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Agnes Linda Auma, The Amuru Resident District Commissioner Brigadier General Bonny Bamwiseki illegal entry into uganda
Mentioned: Elegu Border Post

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.