Agnes Linda Auma, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, says she intercepted 35 people last week who entered Uganda from South Sudan without clearance. She explains that upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were trapped in South Sudan and paid truck drivers to smuggle them into Uganda.
8 Apr 2020
