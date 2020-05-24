Truck Drivers Starve as Communities Deny them Access to Shops

In short
The drivers have been stuck for days along the Kasese-Bwera road after flood-driven debris piled at Mpondwe bridge that connects Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo following heavy rains on Thursday. The disaster cut off access for heavy truck drivers to the two countries, through Mpondwe.
Truck Drivers Starve as Communities Deny them Access to Shops24 May 2020, 10:34 Comments 221 Views Business and finance Environment Misc Updates
Tagged with: DRC Mpondwe bridge UNRA
Mentioned: Cargo Truck driver truck drivers
