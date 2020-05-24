Basaija Idd
Truck Drivers Starve as Communities Deny them Access to Shops

Trucks along Bwera-DRC boarder on Saturday morning

Trucks along Bwera-DRC boarder on Saturday morning

The drivers have been stuck for days along the Kasese-Bwera road after flood-driven debris piled at Mpondwe bridge that connects Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo following heavy rains on Thursday. The disaster cut off access for heavy truck drivers to the two countries, through Mpondwe.

 

