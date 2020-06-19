In short
The truck which was loaded with cement had a brake failure and knocked a tipper registration number UBG-149D, which was ahead of it before swerving off the road. In the process, four people who were found on the roadside sustained injuries, and several properties were destroyed.
Truck Loses Control, Injures Four People in Lira
