Trucker Who Knocked CDF Tests Positive For Alcohol-Police

In short

Kampala East Regional Traffic Commander Abdikadir Gamal, says that Abdallah Ssemusu who was driving truck number UAF 969B rammed into Gen. Mbadi's Land Cruiser UG 0475D at Spear motors road junction around 10 pm. Both Gen. Mbadi and Ssemusu were coming from Kinawataka toward the Kampala –Jinja highway.