Truckers Stuck at Mpondwe Over Targeted Attacks in DRC

In short
Kicumbi Laston, a trucker from Zambia told URN that they loaded goods from South Africa destined for Congo through Mpondwe but they were told by clearing agents upon arrival at the border that they could not proceed with their journey because of insecurity in Eastern DRC.
Truckers Stuck at Mpondwe Over Targeted Attacks in DRC13 Jul 2022, 07:21 Comments 302 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Business and finance East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: cargo truck drivers truck drivers
Mentioned: drivers
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.