Tullow Oil Receives UGX 264 Billion Earnout from TotalEnergies Uganda

In short
According to the sale agreement with Totalenergies, Tullow was to receive a further USD 75 million when a Final Investment Decision is taken on the development project.
Tullow Oil Receives UGX 264 Billion Earnout from TotalEnergies Uganda16 Feb 2022, 17:47 Comments 165 Views Business and finance Politics Parliament Updates
Workers of the Irish-founded company operating in Uganda. Tullow recorded exploration success in the Albertine Graben in Uganda
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.