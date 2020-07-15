Mwesigwa Alon
Tullow Oil Shareholders Approve Sale of Interest in Uganda Oil Sector

15 Jul 2020, 17:12 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
Tullow Oil Uganda will wholly exit the country

In short
Tullow said on Wednesday that 99.9 per cent of its shareholders had voted for the transaction that will see all its interests in Uganda’s oil industry be taken over by the French oil giant Total E&P. Tullow will be paid USD 500 million payable at completion and USD 75 million payable after the project's final investment decision.

 

