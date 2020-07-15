In short
Tullow said on Wednesday that 99.9 per cent of its shareholders had voted for the transaction that will see all its interests in Uganda’s oil industry be taken over by the French oil giant Total E&P. Tullow will be paid USD 500 million payable at completion and USD 75 million payable after the project's final investment decision.
Tullow Oil Shareholders Approve Sale of Interest in Uganda Oil Sector
15 Jul 2020
