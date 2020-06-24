Tumukunde Calls for Extension of 2021 Elections

In short
Speaking to journalists at his home in Kololo, Tumukunde said it’s impractical to have ‘meaningful’ elections in the country where people can choose their leaders in free and fair manner, going by the electoral commission revised roadmap.
Tumukunde Calls for Extension of 2021 Elections24 Jun 2020, 14:03 Comments 87 Views Election Politics Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections
Mentioned: Gen Henry Tumukunde
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.