Tumukunde Cautions Against Frustrating Democratic Paths to Change

19 Aug 2020, 05:18 Comments 146 Views Buikwe, Uganda Politics Human rights Presidential Race Report
General Tumukunde at Njeru Police Station after his release.

Tumukunde was speaking moments after his release from Njeru Police Station in Buikwe district on Tuesday, where he was held for holding a meeting without police authorization. Tumukunde was meeting his campaign coordinators at Royal Paradise Hotel earlier in the day.

 

