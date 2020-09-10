Kukunda Judith
Tumukunde Itching To Grill AIGP Akullo In Court

10 Sep 2020
Tumukunde and his lawyer Anthony Wameli.

Tumukunde asked court to issue an order restraining Akullo, government and their agents from further violating or threatening his rights enshrined in the Constitution, based on the said summons.

 

