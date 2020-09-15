Tumukunde Must Report To CID, Court Rules

In short
Ssekaana thus dismissed the application emphasising that the courts cannot grant an injunction which will have the effect of suspending the operation of legislation or the functions of the public body.
Tumukunde Must Report To CID, Court Rules15 Sep 2020, 14:22 Comments 119 Views Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Anthony Wameli Yeboah CID Director Grace Akullo Justice Ssekaana Lt General Henry Tumukunde
