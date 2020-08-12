Tumukunde Outlines Policy Priorities as He Starts Presidential Race

In short
Unlike other political contenders, Tumukunde says that he acknowledges the contribution of the National Resistance Movement [NRM] which he was part of until 2018 when he was sacked as the security minister. But he hastens to add that the task at hand requires new thinking.
Tumukunde Outlines Policy Priorities as He Starts Presidential Race12 Aug 2020, 14:41 Comments 166 Views Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections
Mentioned: Henry Tumukunde
