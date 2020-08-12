Baker Batte
14:44

Tumukunde Outlines Policy Priorities as He Starts Presidential Race

12 Aug 2020, 14:41 Comments 166 Views Election Politics Updates

In short
Unlike other political contenders, Tumukunde says that he acknowledges the contribution of the National Resistance Movement [NRM] which he was part of until 2018 when he was sacked as the security minister. But he hastens to add that the task at hand requires new thinking.

 

Tagged with: 2021 elections
Mentioned: Henry Tumukunde

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.