In short
The Renewed Uganda’s flag bearer says his government will devise plans to build low-cost modern housing units with iron sheets that will be more durable for all families in post-war rural Acholi communities as affirmative action to redevelop the region.
Tumukunde Promises Low Housing Units in Acholi
1 Dec 2020
Mentioned: Gulu City NRM. UPDF 4th Division
