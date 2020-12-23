Gabriel Mukisa
08:55

Tumukunde Promises To Elevate Border Towns Into Cities

23 Dec 2020, 08:42 Comments 142 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Presidential Race Updates
Henry Tumukunde pausing with supporters in Tiira trading center

Henry Tumukunde pausing with supporters in Tiira trading center

In short
According to Tumukunde, once elected into power he will change the face of all border towns by setting up good government buildings and encourage private landlords to renovate their buildings or put up new ones befitting city standard that can attract foreign visitors into the country.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.