Tumukunde Promises to Uplift Economic Standards in West Nile

In short
During a six minutes’ address to his supporters at Arua primary school grounds on Saturday evening, Tumukunde said the people of Arua and West Nile have suffered and lagged behind for the last 35 years under the NRM regime and should vote for change.
Tumukunde Promises to Uplift Economic Standards in West Nile28 Nov 2020, 20:08 Comments 160 Views Arua, Uganda Presidential Race Politics Report
Presidential candidate Gen. Henry Tumukunde being cheered by supporters at Arua PS grounds on saturday evening.
In short
Tagged with: Gen. Henry Tumukunde campaigns in Arua
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.