Tumukunde Rallies Ugandans to Vote

In short
Tumukunde, who was on a campaign trail in Ntungamo, Rwampara and Isingiro districts on Thursday said that the next year’s general elections are important, which all citizens should participate in.
Tumukunde Rallies Ugandans to Vote13 Nov 2020, 12:23 Comments 188 Views Isingiro, Uganda Presidential Race 2021 Elections Updates
Angered Tumukunde leaves Kinoni playground where he found empty seats at the venue he was scheduled to meet his supporters.
In short
Tagged with: 2021 general election most Important
Mentioned: Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.