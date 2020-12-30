Bukenya Fred
Tumukunde Tells Bukomansimbi Voters to Reject NRM Lies

30 Dec 2020, 11:25 Comments 118 Views Butenga Kibanda, Bukomansimbi, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Tumukunde on the Campaign trek

In short
While addressing residents of Butenga and Lukuuku in Bukomansimbi district on Tuesday, Gen. Tumukunde said the NRM only makes empty promises to the residents during election time and then forgets them after the voting.

 

