EDSON KINENE
08:14

Tumukunde to Sue Rwampara District Police Commander

13 Nov 2020, 08:09 Comments 152 Views Rwampara, Uganda Presidential Race 2021 Elections Updates
Police Officers at the entrance to the playground

Police Officers at the entrance to the playground

In short
Tumukunde, who was scheduled to meet his supporters at Kinoni playground last evening arrived to an empty venue manned by police personnel at 4:30 p.m. A bitter exchange ensued between him and Opiyo as security chased motorcyclists from parking along the highway.

 

Tagged with: Empty seats for Tumukunde in Rwamapara District Henry Tumukunde to sue Police commander
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.