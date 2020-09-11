In short
The proceedings turned chaotic when Justice Ssekaana also declined to remove the attorney general from the list of the respondents which would make Akullo remain on the suit alone. The judge accused the lawyers of precipitating the drama that ensued.
Tumukunde's Lawyers, Justice Ssekaana Clash Over CID Director Akullo
