Alex Otto
20:26

Tumwine Liable for Frustrating Probe into Safe Houses – Committee

5 Feb 2020, 20:23 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
Elly Tumwine

Elly Tumwine

In short
The committee chaired by Buvuma Islands MP Janepher Nantume Egunyu had attempted to investigate the reports that several Ugandans had been illegally incarcerated and tortured in safe houses across the country. The focus was mainly on safe houses in Lwamayuba in Kalangala and Kyengera in Wakiso district, against which several complaints had been lodged.

 

Tagged with: Gen Elly Tumwine Human rights safe houses torture
Mentioned: Parliament ministry of security

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.