Turkana Pastoralists Return Raided Animals

In short
Col. Kwikiriza reiterated the armys commitment to recover the stolen animals driven into Karamoja. He appreciated the Turkana delegation from Kenya for the gains made so far in the recoveries and called for cooperation to get rid of animal thefts and raids.
Turkana Pastoralists Return Raided Animals23 Dec 2017, 14:41 Comments 169 Views Moroto, Uganda East Africa Security Updates
UPDF officers with some of the animals recovered and handed over to owners at Losile village in Rupa sub county, Moroto district.
