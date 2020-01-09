Turkish Ambassador Decries Fake Turkish Investors

In short
Kerem explained that the same people he didn’t name tried to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2016 and overthrow his government. He advised government and all Ugandans to consult the Turkish embassy in Kampala if they receive any Turkish organization they are not sure of.
Turkish Ambassador Decries Fake Turkish Investors9 Jan 2020, 17:56 Comments 137 Views Entebbe, Uganda Politics Security East Africa Report
In short
Mentioned: Turkish Embassy entebbe municipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.