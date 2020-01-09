Lubulwa Henry
17:59

Turkish Ambassador Decries Fake Turkish Investors

9 Jan 2020, 17:56 Comments 137 Views Entebbe, Uganda Politics Security East Africa Report
Turkish Ambassador Kerem Fikret speaks at Entebbe Municipal Council Head Quaters

Turkish Ambassador Kerem Fikret speaks at Entebbe Municipal Council Head Quaters

In short
Kerem explained that the same people he didn’t name tried to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2016 and overthrow his government. He advised government and all Ugandans to consult the Turkish embassy in Kampala if they receive any Turkish organization they are not sure of.

 

Mentioned: Turkish Embassy entebbe municipality

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.